Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells 2,483 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $26,344.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36.

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $6,181.15.

NASDAQ TSP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,290,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

