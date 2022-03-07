Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells 156 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) COO Michael Skipworth sold 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $21,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60.

Shares of WING traded down $10.65 on Monday, reaching $126.32. 600,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,505. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.24. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

