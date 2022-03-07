Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $81,274.21 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $81,274.21 and $50,535.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00104426 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.