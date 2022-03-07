Insights Network (INSTAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,284.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $2,284.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,068,800 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

