Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.05% of Installed Building Products worth $43,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 63.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

