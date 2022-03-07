Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Tops $507,070.87

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $507,070.87 and $4,255.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.46 or 0.06562949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.66 or 0.99997836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047040 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,162,899 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

