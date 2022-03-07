Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.65.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $65.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

