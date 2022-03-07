Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $177.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $83.00.

2/18/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

2/7/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

1/31/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

NTLA traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.90. 139,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,420. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

