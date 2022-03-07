Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intercept’s lower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter was encouraging, driven by strong double-digit revenue growth for Ocaliva, despite the challenges associated with the pandemic and the U.S. label update. Intercept’s lead drug Ocaliva’s sales have shown an encouraging trend so far. The drug’s label is updated as there were cases of worsening liver problems or liver failure in patients with cirrhosis treated with Ocaliva. It earlier suffered a setback when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a complete response letter (CRL) for obeticholic acid as it was a frontrunner in receiving a potential approval for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and gaining an edge in this promising space. It is highly dependent on Ocaliva for growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/3/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intercept’s lead drug Ocaliva’s sales have shown an encouraging trend so far. The drug’s label has been updated as there were cases of worsening of liver problems or liver failure in patients with cirrhosis treated with Ocaliva. The company earlier suffered a setback when the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a complete response letter (CRL) for obeticholic acid, as it was a frontrunner in receiving a potential approval for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and gaining an edge in this promising space. Meanwhile, Intercept reduced its workforce, which should boost the bottom line. Intercept is highly dependent on Ocaliva for growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

1/10/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

Shares of ICPT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $409.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

