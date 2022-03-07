Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.37 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 135,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,117,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

