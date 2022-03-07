Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

