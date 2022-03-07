Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

ICPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 135,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

