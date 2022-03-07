International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.74

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $17.00. International Money Express shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 3,670 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $673.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

