Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,718.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,718 ($63.30) and last traded at GBX 4,804 ($64.46), with a volume of 50204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,920 ($66.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,359.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,300.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.96) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.