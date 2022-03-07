Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $99,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $452.84. 19,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,149. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $545.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

