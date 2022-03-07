Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Intuit stock opened at $464.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.