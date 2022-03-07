Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.04% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

PSR opened at $108.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.