Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 117,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,407 shares.The stock last traded at $18.03 and had previously closed at $18.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,306,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,069,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 537,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $6,569,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 409,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 252,005 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

