Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.03% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 941.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 58,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter worth $997,000.

PBS stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

