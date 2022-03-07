Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

