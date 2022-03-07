Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH opened at $20.48 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

