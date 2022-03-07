Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.72 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

