Invesco Ltd. Acquires Shares of 242,182 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.63% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 192,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 107,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $464.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Several research firms have commented on IDYA. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

