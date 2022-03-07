Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of Patterson Companies worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

