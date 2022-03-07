Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.58% of CTS worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.73. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. reduced their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

