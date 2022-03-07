Invesco Ltd. Sells 131,975 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20.

In other news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,501 shares of company stock valued at $392,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

GLSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

