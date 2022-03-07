Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.4% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,834,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $299.51 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.04 and its 200 day moving average is $374.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.