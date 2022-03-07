Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $299.51 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

