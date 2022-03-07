Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,100,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

