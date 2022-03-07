Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 184,653 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $51.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.