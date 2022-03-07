Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $167.00 to $150.00.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $130.00.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $137.00.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $136.00.

2/25/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $130.00.

2/22/2022 – Floor & Decor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Floor & Decor was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/20/2022 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

1/18/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Shares of FND stock traded down $6.44 on Monday, reaching $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 36,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,916. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,026,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

