Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 7th (ACLS, ANET, ASPS, ATER, AVO, AVYA, BOX, CALM, CAMT, CCB)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 7th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

