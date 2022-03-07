Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Waste Connections (WCN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN):
- 3/1/2022 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $152.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.28 and a 1 year high of $138.82.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
