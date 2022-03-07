Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Waste Connections (WCN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN):

3/1/2022 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $152.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.28 and a 1 year high of $138.82.

Get Waste Connections Inc alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.