Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 277,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,459,128 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,513,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,033,000 after buying an additional 563,428 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 515.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,464,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

