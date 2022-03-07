Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,252% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on OIS shares. Piper Sandler raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OIS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,210. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

