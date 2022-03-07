Investors Buy Large Volume of W&T Offshore Call Options (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 32,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,362 call options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
WTI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 17,292,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,509. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $885.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.63.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
