Investors Buy Large Volume of W&T Offshore Call Options (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 32,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,362 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 17,292,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,509. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $885.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.