Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,863. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48.

