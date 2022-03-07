Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 784 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 278,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

CRM traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.68. The stock had a trading volume of 191,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,316. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

