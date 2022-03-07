Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares during the quarter. Weber accounts for 2.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Weber worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $2,814,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of Weber stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. 8,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96. Weber Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

