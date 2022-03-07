Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 295.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.59. 16,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,705. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $132.17 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53.

