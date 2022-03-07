Investors Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,250 shares during the period. Hyzon Motors comprises 0.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hyzon Motors worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $686,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

NASDAQ HYZN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.30. 181,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,404. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Hyzon Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.