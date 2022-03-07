Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $142.86. 641,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

