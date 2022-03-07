Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after acquiring an additional 748,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,050. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

