Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for 2.2% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Corteva by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Corteva by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. 249,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

