Investors Purchase High Volume of Benson Hill Call Options (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,794% compared to the typical daily volume of 195 call options.

NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,002. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

