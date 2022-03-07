InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 705,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 115,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIV opened at $0.29 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

