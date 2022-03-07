ION (ION) Market Cap Reaches $269,779.15

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $269,779.15 and $19.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00192051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00026023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00348248 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008134 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,708,358 coins and its circulating supply is 13,808,358 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.