iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DJP)

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,696 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,865% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,598. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the third quarter worth $220,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the third quarter worth $279,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter.

