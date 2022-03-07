IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.13

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.13 and last traded at $103.42, with a volume of 15068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day moving average is $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.