iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Raised by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 17.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,417 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.